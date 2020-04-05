The weather forecast for Ireland for the coming week from Met Eireann is for it to be mainly dry, with light winds and plenty of sunshine. Becoming milder by mid-week.

The weather forecast for Monday for Ireland from Met Eireann is for a fresher day with sunny spells and scattered showers in all areas. The showers - heaviest in the north - will largely die out in the evening. Fresh west to southwest winds will gradually ease. Maximum temperatures 10 to 13 degrees, highest in the Leinster.

Dry with long clear spells on Monday night. Light southerly winds. Lows of 1 to 3 degrees generally, with a patchy frost. Holding a degree or two higher in western coastal areas.

Tuesday will be dry with a mix of cloud and good sunny spells. The best of the sunshine in the east and south of the country. Cloud thickening in the northwest later. Highs of 11 to 14 degrees, in moderate southerly winds.

Mostly dry on Tuesday night with clear spells in the east. Thicker cloud in the northwest will give some light patchy rain or drizzle, but amounts will be small. Lows of 3 or 4 degrees in the south and east with some mist and fog patches. Milder in the north and west, 5 to 7 degrees here.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Wednesday for Ireland from Met Eireann is for a dry day with good amounts of sunshine. Some cloud at times too. Mild with highs of 13 to 16 degrees and light southerly winds. Staying dry with variable cloud on Wednesday night. Lows of 5 to 8 degrees.

High pressure becoming more dominant next week! See below our Atlantic Weather Charts for the next 7 days. Precipitation and pressure are shown at 6 hour intervals. More information here: https://t.co/9Giuj4CR5m pic.twitter.com/r67KE6A2z3 — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) April 5, 2020

According to Met Eireann, there is some uncertainty for the weather forecast for the end of the week but Thursday looks set to start off mainly dry across the country. Some models have rain spreading from the southwest later on Thursday across the country on Thursday but others holding dry until later on Friday. But when there is sunshine it will feel warm with temperatures in the mid to high teens.