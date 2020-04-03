Well-known writer tweets one thing about Tony Holohan that we've all been thinking...

Well-known writer, Stefanie Preissner, has tweeted the one thing about Tony Holohan that we've all been thinking...

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer at the Department of Health in Ireland, has been to the fore of the country's fight against Covid-19.

However, the creator and writer of comedy drama Can't Cope, Won't Cope has a very simple question...how do we pronounce his name?

Check out her tweet below and some of the responses are brilliant: