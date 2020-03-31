Offaly young people urged to enter new media writing competition

Attention Secondary School Students!

Tell us how the COVID-19 crisis is affecting you, your family, and the society you live in. The winning work will be published in national and local media plus a €200 gift voucher for each student!

There are three categories:

Junior 1st and 2nd Year

Intermediate 3rd and 4th Year

Senior 5th and 6th Year

The deadline for entries is Wednesday, April 8.

For further details and to enter, please go to www.newsbrands.ie. This competition is brought to you by NewsBrands Ireland and Local Ireland, the representative bodies for Ireland’s national and local news publishers.

Real journalism matters now more than ever #JournalismMatters