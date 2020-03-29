WATCH: Offaly business feature on RTE's Grow, Cook, Eat

If you're working from home and looking to spend a little time with nature, now could be the perfect time to start growing your own food.

If you're intimidated, don't be: Grow, Cook, Eat was back for another series and featured a company, Wild Irish Foragers, based in Shinrone.

The RTE programme is helping people with little or no knowledge of growing their own fruit, veg and herbs but who are charmed by the idea of growing something themselves. With plant-based diets becoming ever more popular, and consumers' increasing awareness of how far their food has travelled, this brand new 7-part series of Grow, Cook, Eat landed on our screens at the perfect time.

In last night's episode, heads of Iceberg lettuce are set aside to make room for exotic cousins - mizuna, rocket and, mustard greens. While the leaves are growing at GROW HQ, Karen goes https://www.rte.ie/player/series/grow-cook-eat/SI0000002798?epguid=AI000003330 to Offaly to see nature growing by itself – picking blackberries, rosehips and much more with Wild Irish Foragers.

