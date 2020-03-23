Three arrested in the Midlands over dissident republican activity

Gardaí attached to the Special Detective Unit, have arrested three me in a search operation targeting dissident republican groups and activity.

Three men, two in their forties and one in his fifties, were arrested on Sunday, March 22, in the midlands area under the provisions of section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act.

The men are currently detained in Garda Stations in the Dublin Metropolitan Region.

The Special Detective Unit were supported by the Emergency Response Unit and other National Units during the arrest operation. This remains a live operation and further searches are being carried out by the Special Detective Unit supported by Divisional Search team and the Garda Dog Unit.

Speaking on Sunday Deputy Commissioner Twomey, Policing and Security said: "This ongoing operation demonstrates An Garda Síochána determination to ensure the security of our state, in the midst of the ongoing critical COVID-19 situation. All of An Garda Síochánas' specialist units whose responsibility it is to protect the security of the state continued to be fully resourced and active keeping people safe at this time."