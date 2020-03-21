Offaly GAA Chairman calls on clubs to adhere to HSE guidelines

Offaly GAA chairman Michael Duignan has gone on the record to issue a plea to GAA members to adhere to the HSE guidelines surrounding GAA teams and clubs.

The GAA, An Cumann Camógaíochta and the Ladies Gaelic Football Association decided to suspend all activity at club, inter-county and educational levels until March 29 (inclusive) including all games, training and team gatherings at all ages and all grades.

Since that announcement, rumours have been rife of teams around the Country not adhering to the measures and the Offaly GAA chairman went on the record on Friday with the following message.

"As we all know, there is no GAA activity allowed at present. I would ask members to strictly adhere to HSE guidelines and government advice.

"Getting together to train, even in small numbers, is NOT permitted. GAA clubs are reminded to actively encourage all players to maintain social distancing at all times.

"By promoting best practices, we will save lives in our community in the coming weeks."