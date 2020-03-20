PICTURE: Offaly granny greets her grandkids through window

A picture paints a thousand words.

It shows Kathleen Bracken chatting one of her grandchildren, Ruben, through the window of there house in Raheen, Co Offaly.

Lloyd Bracken sent the picture, showing how his children are keeping in touch with their grandparents during the coronavirus shutdown.

Parents were advised not to allow their children visit their grandchildren at this time to reduce the spread of the virus.

Lloyd also shared a photograph and short note his sons' granddad sent to them. Paddy sent the boys a photograph of himself with his dog. In a note, he said: "To the boys, from Paddy."

The Brackens have already featured on this week with their impromptu back garden parade on St. Patrick's Day. See below:

