WATCH: Offaly family run their own St. Patrick's Day parade in garden
The Bracken family from Raheen have not let the coronavirus shutdown put a dampener on their St. Patrick's Day celebrations.
They went to the trouble of running their own parade in their garden while engaging safely in social distancing. The parade was complete with tractors, marching bands and even a Mayor!
The result is two and a half minutes of good spirits and joy - something we all need right now.
Bravo!
