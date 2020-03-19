Confirmed Covid-19 cases in Ireland jump to more than 550 as third death reported

The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland has jumped to more than 550 as a third death has been confirmed due to the virus.

There have now been three deaths associated with COVID-19 in Ireland.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been informed of 191 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland as of midday today, Thursday, 19 March.

There are now 557 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.