Thieves evade several garda units and helicopter in high-speed Midlands chase

A manhunt is underway after thieves managed to evade several garda units and helicopter after being disturbed during an attempted burglary in Longford this morning.

It's understood the culprits fled the scene of a private house in Newtownforbes at around 11am by taking off at high speed in a black coloured Audi estate.

A number of parol cars gave chase and assistance from the Garda Air Support Unit was also called for.

The ensuing chase saw the culprits travel at high speed towards Edgeworthstown and Granard, resulting in the car and its occupants managing to escape pursuing gardaí.

It's believed the thieves left the scene of the attempted break-in empty-handed.

Anyone who may have come across the suspect car and witnessed the direction it was travelling in is asked to contact Longford Garda Station at (043) 3350570.