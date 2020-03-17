BREAKING: Another sharp rise recorded in Covid-19 cases in Ireland today

There has been another sharp rise in confirmed Covid 19 cases in Ireland today.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been informed of 69 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland - 29 males and 40 females.

Of these, 48 are associated with the east of the country, 13 are associated with the south, five are associated with the north/west and three are associated with the west

There have been two deaths associated with Covid-19 in Ireland to date.

As of Tuesday, March 17, there are now 292 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

