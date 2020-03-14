'Considerable interest' in former parochial house in Offaly

THERE has been quite a lot of interest in the former parochial house in Clara which is currently on the market with an asking price of €675,000.

Auctioneer Andrew Dignam of DNG Kelly Duncan says he is hopeful that within the next couple of weeks there will be an offer on the premises.

Known as Drayton Villa the period property was formerly the home of the Goodbody family.

It is a detached three-bay two-storey house over a basement. It was built c.1849 with a porch to the front. To the west is a walled courtyard encompassing a two storey coach house and stables.

In addition, there is a brick-lined tunnel connecting this courtyard to the main house with cut limestone entrance. To the rear of the coach house yard is a walled orchard and garden.

There are extensive landscaped gardens surrounding the property with a sweeping driveway on entrance. To the rear are agricultural fields and a wooded hill area know locally as 'Chapel Hill'.

Only recently the contents of Drayton Villa went up for auction in Kildare.