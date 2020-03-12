Offaly punter wins a fortune with €5 Cheltenham accumulator

A prolific day at the races for owner JP McManus was being toasted in one corner of Offaly this week after a punter landed a handsome four-figure sum from a flutter on the Cheltenham Festival.

The anonymous customer struck a €5 each-way accumulator in Offaly on Wednesday, picking four horses wearing the famous green and gold hooped colours running at Cheltenham.

4/1 shot Champ produced a flying finish to land the RSA and was quickly followed in the next race by Dame De Compagnie who landed the spoils at 5/1. When Easysland (7/2) denied Tiger Roll in the Cross Country Chase, it fell on Aramax to complete the coup by winning the 4.50 having been picked out at 10/1.

The stunning run of results allowed the customer to return to the shop and swap their betslip for a satisfying total of €7,516.80.

Lawrence Lyons, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “It was great day for JP McManus with four winners at Cheltenham, but we have to tip our hats to our Offaly customer who was shrewd enough to throw them all into the same bet. We congratulate them on their big win and hope they enjoy the winnings.”