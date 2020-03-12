Staff member at Mullingar Hospital tests positive for coronavirus

A staff member at Mullingar's Midland Regional Hospital has tested positive for coronavirus.

Frontline employees were called to a meeting yesterday afternoon and were informed of the news by management.

It's believed the male member of staff is not being treated on the hospital campus and is in self-isolation at home.

Meanwhile, a number of nursing homes across the county have implemented new directions over visitor restrictions in an attempt to contain a virus which yesterday claimed the life of its first victim.

The elderly woman had an underlying condition which was terminal and died yesterday at Naas General Hospital.

