Prison sentence for woman who travelled to Tullamore and stole groceries

A 24 -year-old woman already serving a prison sentence for theft at Limerick prison was sentenced to three months for theft of a number of items at Tullamore District Court.

In his evidence Sgt James O'Sullivan said that on December 1 2019, Vandana Munteanu, 50, Orchard Court, Blackpool, Cork, along with two other women came in a vehicle to Tullamore they entered three shops at Cloncollig, Tullamore and stole groceries and clothing to the value of €809.06.

Ms Munteanu had 37 previous convictions and is currently serving a 10-month sentence for two counts of theft in Cork.

Her solicitor said Vandana Munteanu was 20 years in Ireland and had one child.

Judge Catherine Staines said her sentence is to be served at Limerick prison.