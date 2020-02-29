WATCH: Latest satellite pictures of Storm Jorge as powerful storm crosses Ireland

This is the latest satellite sequence for Storm Jorge from Met Eireann as the powerful storm crosses Ireland today.

A series of weather warnings including a Red Warning for Galway and Clare are in place for today.

A Status Red Wind Warning for Galway and Clare is in place from 1pm to 4pm.

A Status Orange Wind Warning for Galway, Mayo, Clare and Kerry is already in place and remains in place until 3am on Sunday. A Status Orange Wind Warning for Donegal, Leitrim and Sligo is valid from 12pm until 3am.

Another Status Orange Weather Warning for Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan, Roscommon, Cork, Limerick, Tipperary and Waterford is in place from 1pm to 7pm today. A Status Yellow Wind Warning for these areas is already in place and is in place up to 1pm.

The weather forecast for today is for it to be cold to begin, with wintry showers. A band of heavy rain will soon extend from the west this morning, turning to sleet or snow in places, especially through the Midlands and north for a time, before turning back to rain later.

WATCH: Driving snow in some areas as Storm Jorge crosses Ireland

The sleet and snow in combination with strong winds will make driving conditions extremely hazardous in places this morning and early afternoon.

A clearance to showers of mostly rain and hail with a continuing risk of thunder will gradually follow from the southwest in the late afternoon and evening, though not reaching Ulster until tonight. Extremely windy or stormy in all areas, with very strong southwesterly winds during the morning, veering westerly and strengthening further through the afternoon, with severe and damaging gusts. Strong gale to storm force winds on all coasts with violent storm force winds on western coasts for a time this afternoon, with a risk of coastal flooding. Cold, with maximum afternoon temperatures of just 5 to 7 degrees.

The last of the rain will clear the north coast early tonight, with scattered showers following. The showers will be most frequent over the western half of the country and some will be wintry over high ground. Minimum temperatures zero to plus 3 degrees, with frost and icy patches. Coldest in the east where there will be long clear spells. Westerly winds remaining strong early tonight with gales on coasts and strong gales on northern coasts. Winds decreasing gradually later tonight.