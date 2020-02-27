Final 15 nominations for 2019 Offaly Person of the Year Award revealed

THE second batch of nominations for the prestigious 2019 Offaly Person of the Year Award has been revealed.

The 15 names are in addition to the 14 nominees which were unveiled by the Association in last week's edition.

Again the nominees come from all walks of life and have played a significant role in the development and promotion of county Offaly.

The 2019 recipient of the award will be announced next week, the Chairperson of the Offaly Association [Dublin], Jennifer Guinan said.

Ms Guinan, from the Drumcullen area, was elected the first woman Chairperson of the Association in its over six decade history last year.

The award is selected by a special sub-committee of the Association and is sponsored by Noel Tynan, proprietor of Le Bon Crubeen restaurant, Talbot St, Dublin, who is originally from Coolderry.

The Person of the Year Award, together with the Unsung Hero of Offaly honour, will be presented at a gala awards ceremony in the Bridge House Hotel, Tullamore on Saturday, March 28 next.

Tickets are priced at €40 and will be on sale from the hotel and members of the organising committee in the coming weeks.

SEE THE FIRST SET OF NOMINEES HERE

ANTHONY AND KARA KEARNS - TULLAMORE

This couple have provided much needed employment in Tullamore and each year organise the major charity event, the Show which raises much needed funds for local charities.

BRENDAN MARTIN - TULLAMORE

For his foundational work with ladies football in Offaly and Ireland and his role with St Colmcille's Pipe Band in Tullamore.

JIMMY TODD – BALLYCOMMON

He has been a champion of rural and voluntary groups throughout the county over many years in particular in his own Ballycommon area.

GARY FARRELL – EDENDERRY?

He has achieved so much for Scoliosis Ireland, the body he established which now has almost 1,500 members.

CHRISTY MAYE - TULLAMORE

For his hard work and commitment to business in Tullamore for over 50 years and his inspired vision in reviving the Tullamore Show.

TOM EGAN - BOORA

He has been the driving force behind the development of the Lough Boora Discovery Park at a time when Bord na Mona is going through a major transition.

MICK MAHON - BLUEBALL

For his involvement in Offaly Ploughing as a competitor, judge and organiser and his work with the National Ploughing Association.

PAUL CARROLL - TULLAMORE

The Tullamore born human resources consultant is one of the leading lights in the recruitment sector and is currently Business Development Director of CPL Resources Plc.

PAUL ROUSE – DURROW/ TULLAMORE

For his hugely important work on the history of sport in all its forms in Ireland and in Offaly through his various publications and articles together with numerous appearances on the national media.

NIGEL REAMS – KILCORMAC

He is the founder and Managing Director of RR Projects, Lumcloon Energy and Schwungrad Energie, each of which are involved in the energy and power industry creating much needed employment in the county.

DARRAGH KENNY – BELMONT

The Belmont man has represented and achieved glory for Ireland on the equestrian stage internationally.

GRAINNE WALSH – TULLAMORE

She has achieved national and international acclaimed through her prowess in the field of women's boxing and represents Ireland with pride on the world stage.

KEVIN DOYLE – FERBANE

For his stellar achievements in the world of national political journalism and his rapid rise to head of news at Independent Newspapers.

PAT MINNOCK – CAPPINCUR

The Tullamore Lions Club plays a pivotal role in a number of fund-raising events but has also worked behind the scenes providing assistance to people in a variety of fields.

PAT TEEHAN – COOLDERRY

For his lifetime contribution to GAA in Coolderry and Offaly and on the occasion of his elevation to Leinster GAA Chairman.