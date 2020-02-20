Offaly woman among Ladies GAA 'learn to lead' graduates
The Ladies Gaelic Football Association honoured the 20 graduates from its inaugural “learn to lead” Female Leadership programme at Croke Park last Saturday evening.
The programme was devised to develop the next generation of female leaders within Ladies Gaelic Football in areas of coaching, officiating, administration and PR/Media.
Among them was Offaly's own Kelley Cunningham from Tullamore who graduated in the area of officiating.
