Lowry paired with Jordan Spieth for opening rounds of World Golf Championship in Mexico

Open champion Shane Lowry is back in competitive action this week after three weeks off as he tees it up at the World Golf Championship event in Mexico.

The Clara man, who won the British open just last year is also a former winner on the WGC circuit having won the WGC Bridgestone Invitational in Ohio back in 2015.

The world number 18 will be in some strong company for the opening two rounds as he has been drawn with former Masters, British Open and US Open champion Jordan Spieth.

Lowry and Spieth will be joined by Sung Kang of South Korea and they will get their opening round underway on Thursday from 7.15pm Irish time.

Lowry has decided to concentrate on the PGA Tour in America for the next four months and his first appearance on the European Tour for 2020 will have to wait until the end of May at the Irish Open in Mount Julliet, Kilkenny.