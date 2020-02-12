Was it you? Euromillions jackpot won in Ireland
Did you do the Euromillions for last night.
If you did it is time to check your ticket as the jackpot of €17 million was won in lreland.
The numbers drawn were 24 26 32 43 46. Lucky stars 6 10.
Did you do the Euromillions for last night.
If you did it is time to check your ticket as the jackpot of €17 million was won in lreland.
The numbers drawn were 24 26 32 43 46. Lucky stars 6 10.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More Local News
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on