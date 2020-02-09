WEATHER ALERT: Weather Warnings in place for Ireland for snow, ice and wind as Storm Ciara continues to impact

Met Eireann has a series of Weather Warnings in place as the unsettled and stormy weather looks set to continue into the early days of the week. Two warnings are for wind while one is in place for snow and ice.

There is a Status Orange Wind Warning for Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare and Kerry. Met Eireann says that Storm Ciara will continue to produce very strong westerly winds in coastal areas with mean speeds of 65-80km/h and gusts generally between 110 and 130km/h. A combination of Spring Tides and high seas will result in a significant risk of coastal flooding. The warning is valid from 6am on Monday until 8pm on Monday.

A status orange wind warning has been issued for tomorrow from 6 a.m. until 8 p.m., for counties Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare and Kerry. The existing yellow warning has been extended to 8 p.m. also.#StormCiara.https://t.co/ozrQHtoOkt pic.twitter.com/EMtkT7b0Dt — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) February 9, 2020

There is a a Status Yellow Wind Warning currently in place for Ireland. Met Eireann states that Storm Ciara will continue to produce very strong west to southwest winds over Ireland with mean speeds of 50-65km/h and gusts generally of between 90 and 110km/h, higher in Atlantic coastal areas. A combination of Spring Tides and high seas will result in a significant risk of coastal flooding. The warning is in place until 8pm on Monday.

Met Eireann has also issued a Status Yellow Snow/Ice warning for Ireland. Met Eireann says that there will be widespread wintry showers on Monday and Tuesday with some snowfall accumulations, especially in the west and north. Some disruption to travel is possible, particularly over higher routes. It is place from 12.01am on Monday until 11.59pm on Tuesday.