Fianna Fáil taking the bulk of first preference vote in Laois Offaly

Fianna Fáil is leading the way in Laois Offaly in terms of first preference votes.

The party's four candidates look like securing more than 15,000 votes in the constituency.

Sinn Féin looks like coming in second with Fine Gael trailing in third.

With all the Offaly boxes opened and the majority of Laois boxes tallied, the share of the vote stands as follows:

Fianna Fail: 32.7%

Sinn Fein: 22.9%

Fine Gael: 17%

Carol Nolan: 8.8%

John Leahy: 5.6%

Green Party: 4.8%

Ken Smollen: 4.3%

Labour: 2.3%

Others: 2%