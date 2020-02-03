Offaly school celebrates historic European official visit

Friday, January 17, was a historic day at Coolderry Central School.

On the day, the pupils and staff welcomed both the German Ambassador Deike Potzel and the French Ambassador Stefan Crouzat to the school.

They were welcomed to Coolderry Central School by Mrs Una Teehan, principal of the school. The pupils formed a guard of honour, cheered, waved flags and clapped as they welcomed the esteemed visitors.

Mrs Teehan has been working on a study of the European Union as part of the Blue Star Programme with her class pupils in fifth and sixth class over the past few months. Both of the Ambassadors had been invited to the school in relation to the project.

On the day, both ambassadors had discussions with Mrs Teehan and the pupils in fifth and sixth class in relation to the member states and developments in the European Union in recent years. The pupils were also given the opportunity to ask questions.

Both of the Ambassadors were very gracious and gave very generously of their time in spite of their hectic schedule.

Afterwards, pupils from throughout the school entertained the two ambassadors with music, song and dance. The school expressed a special word of thanks to Mrs Geraldine Bryan for her expertise and her time.