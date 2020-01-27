Concern over no candidate from Edenderry standing in general election

Edenderry Chamber of Commerce has said the population of Edenderry is concerned that there is no candidate from the town on the ballot for the upcoming general election on February 8.

The likes of John Foley and Fergus McDonnell decided not to put their hat in the ring leaving Pippa Hackett the closest candidate to the town in Geashill. She was elected to Offaly County Council in the Edenderry Municipal District last May but was subsequently elevated to the Seanad.

In response, the week the chamber has organised a members' and non-members' gathering with the general election candidates in the constituency of Laois-Offaly.

The meeting will take place in Byrnes Lounge on Wednesday, January 29 at 7.15 pm.

The chamber has confirmed the candidates who have confirmed their attendance are Marcella Corcoran-Kennedy, Pippa Hackett and Ken Smollen.

Christine Traynor, chairperson for Edenderry Chamber of Commerce, said: "It's concerning that there is no local candidate, but we must work with the TDs who are willing to support Edenderry."

"The chamber is not a political organisation and will continue to focus on lobbying the council and local representatives to put Edenderry high up on the agenda.”

“Edenderry, rightly or wrongly, has a sense of being left-behind much more is needed to be done to ensure that the local economy is supported, especially at a time of great distress, where climate change matters and Bord na Mona is undergoing a fundamental restructure, leading to unemployment in the area,” Christine added.

“Having been severely under-funded over almost two decades the town’s roads and infrastructure is at breaking point and this has stifled any real growth.”

The chamber is a growing organisation with all the key players being members, with the largest businesses in the north of the county, including Rosderra, one of the largest contributors of commercial rates in the county.

“You can see a mile away that there is a lack of investment in amenities, in housing and infrastructure which has not just stifled growth it has outright prevented any progress, there are no houses for rent, and private construction of houses beings unnecessarily delayed and the lack of forward planning in infrastructure such as our wastewater treatment plant, which is at capacity and has not been planned for in the next tranche of investment by Irish Water. All of these things create barriers for businesses,” Christine continued.

“We see what is great about Edenderry and addressing the disproportionate distribution of funding is key, and Edenderry Chamber of Commerce is calling on all general election candidates to support a more positive and ambitious long-term vision for our Town and County in the overall context of the National Development Plan.

"There is so much that needs to be done in Edenderry, from housing, amenities and infrastructure. The main focus for the chamber is calling on TDs to commit to addressing the unfairness in distributing funding on a county-wide basis.

“We are aware of the past issues with budgets and funding in the Council, however, Edenderry businesses contribute a large portion to County Council's revenue through their commercial rates, so we are asking general election candidates to support

the ring-fencing money to Edenderry projects including infrastructural investment,” said Christine.

"To support business and the local economy, priority needs to be given to investment in our roads, footpaths, in the wastewater treatment plant, broadband and local amenities. Improvements in these areas will support growing businesses and employment in the area,” says the Chamber of Commerce.

"When we call on the council to prioritise investment, we are asking them not for more than we deserve, but for what we are entitled to,” says Christine.

The Chamber of Commerce continues to campaign for an integrated action plan for Edenderry, 'Edenderry Vision 2030.'

“This plan should include a full transport, movement and access plan for the town. Traffic congestion is a barrier to a growing economy like Edenderry, and the Council should put this issue to the forefront and local councillors should be more ambitious

about advancing solutions as opposed to accepting the status quo,” says Christine.

“We all need to put our shoulder to the wheel; to support this town means to call out those who do not put Edenderry first," concluded Christine

The Chamber looks forward to welcoming all members of the community to the upcoming meeting when you can hear from your local representatives about their aspirations for the town.

Meeting: Byrnes Lounge on JKL Street, Edenderry at 7.30pm.