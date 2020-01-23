Train disruption ahead this weekend from Galway, Cork, Waterford and Limerick to Dublin due to works

Irish Rail train users on the Cork to Dublin, Galway/Mayo Dublin inter-city lines and the Portlaoise & Kildare to Dublin commuter service routes can expect some disruption this weekend.

Irish Rail says service alterations in place for services to and from Heuston Station on Saturday and Sunday, January 25 & 26 due to line improvement works.

Cork Services

18:00 Dublin Heuston to Cork service will operate as a bus transfer from Heuston to Portarlington and as a train from Portarlington to Cork, calling additionally at Portlaoise and Templemore

19:00 Dublin Heuston to Cork service will operate as a bus transfer from Heuston to Portarlington and as a train from Portarlington to Cork

21:00 Dublin Heuston to Cork service will operate as a bus transfer from Heuston to Portarlington and as a train from Portarlington to Cork

16:25 Cork to Dublin Heuston service will operate as a train from Cork to Portarlington and as a bus transfer from Portarlington to Heuston

17:25 Cork to Dublin Heuston service will operate as a train from Cork to Portarlington and as a bus transfer from Portarlington to Heuston

18:25 Cork to Dublin Heuston service will operate as a train from Cork to Portarlington and as a bus transfer from Portarlington to Heuston

20:25 Cork to Dublin Heuston service will operate as a train from Cork to Portarlington and as a bus transfer from Portarlington direct to Heuston. For customers travelling to intermediate stations Monastervin, Kildare, Newbridge, Sallins, a separate bus transfer from Portarlington will be in operation.

For Limerick, Limerick Junction and Ennis services, an alternative timetable will be in operation on Saturday 25th January. Please check our Journey Planner for further information.

Galway services

18:30 Dublin Heuston to Galway service will operate as a bus transfer from Dublin Heuston to Kildare, and a train from Kildare to Galway. Customers are advised that this service will NOT serve Clara.

19:35 Dublin Heuston to Galway service will operate as a bus transfer from Dublin Heuston to Kildare, and a train from Kildare to Galway, calling additonally at Monastarevin and Clara.

17:20 Galway to Dublin Heuston service will operate as a train between Galway and Kildare, and a bus transfer from Kildare to Heuston.

19:20 Galway to Dublin Heuston service will operate as a train between Galway and Portarlington, and as a bus transfer between Portarlington and Heuston.

Westport services

18:15 Dublin Heuston to Westport service will operate as a bus transfer between Heuston and Kildare, and a train between Kildare and Westport.

18:15 Westport to Dublin Heuston service will operate as a train between Westport and Portarlington, and as a bus transfer between Portarlington and Heuston.

Waterford services

17:35 Dublin Heuston to Waterford service will operate as a bus transfer between Heuston and Athy, and as a train between Athy and Waterford. For customers joining at intermediate stations, a bus will also operate from Sallins to Athy, and Kildare to Athy.

18:35 Dublin Heuston to Waterford service will operate as a bus transfer between Heuston and Athy, and as a train between Athy and Waterford. For customers joining at intermediate stations, a bus will also operate from Sallins to Athy, and Kildare to Athy.

18:25 Waterford to Dublin Heuston service will operate as a train between Waterford and Athy and as a bus transfer between Athy and Heuston. For customers travelling to intermediate stations, a second bus will operate from Athy to Kildare.

Sunday, January 26

Galway services

08:00 Dublin Heuston to Galway service will operate as a bus transfer from Dublin Heuston to Kildare, and a train from Kildare to Galway.

Portlaoise / Kildare services

17:32 Dublin Heuston to Portlaoise service is deferred to 17:35 and will operate to Hazelhatch only. A bus transfer will operate between Hazelhatch and Sallins, Newbridge, Kildare, Monasterevin, Portarlington and Portlaoise.

18:25 Dublin Heuston to Portlaoise service is deferred to 18:35 and will operate to Hazelhatch only. A bus transfer will operate between Hazelhatch and Sallins, Newbridge, Kildare, Monasterevin, Portarlington and Portlaoise.

19:45 Dublin Heuston to Portlaoise service is deferred to 18:35 and will operate to Hazelhatch only. A bus transfer will operate between Hazelhatch and Sallins, Newbridge, Kildare, Monasterevin, Portarlington and Portlaoise.

20:15 Dublin Heuston to Kildare service is cancelled.

21:05 Dublin Heuston to Portlaoise service will operate to Hazelhatch only. A bus transfer will operate between Hazelhatch and Sallins, Newbridge, Kildare, Monasterevin, Portarlington and Portlaoise.

22:10 Dublin Heuston to Portlaoise service will operate to Hazelhatch only. A bus transfer will operate between Hazelhatch and Sallins, Newbridge, Kildare, Monasterevin, Portarlington and Portlaoise.

23:10 Dublin Heuston to Portlaoise service will operate to Hazelhatch only. A bus transfer will operate between Hazelhatch and Sallins, Newbridge and Kildare

17:25 Portlaoise to Dublin Heuston service will operate as a bus transfer between Portlaoise and Portarlington, Monasterevin, Kildare, Newbridge, Sallins and Hazelhatch, and as a train between Hazelhatch and Heuston.

18:30 Portlaoise to Dublin Heuston service will operate as a bus transfer between Portlaoise and Portarlington, Monasterevin, Kildare, Newbridge, Sallins and Hazelhatch, and as a train between Hazelhatch and Heuston.

19:25 Portlaoise to Dublin Heuston service will operate as a bus transfer between Portlaoise and Portarlington, Monasterevin, Kildare, Newbridge, Sallins and Hazelhatch, and as a train between Hazelhatch and Heuston.

21:25 Portlaoise to Dublin Heuston will operate as a bus transfer between Portlaoise and Portarlington, Monasterevin, Kildare, Newbridge, Sallins and Hazelhatch, and as a train between Hazelhatch and Heuston.

22:02 Kildare to Dublin Heuston service is cancelled.

22:30 Portlaoise to Dublin Heuston service is cancelled.