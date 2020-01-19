Three Offaly students receive entrance awards at Trinity College

Three Offaly students have received entrance exhibition awards at Trinity College.

Entrance exhibitions are automatically awarded to Junior Fresh (first year) new entrants provided that sufficient merit is shown in public examination results. Each Exhibition is in the form of a book prize.

Ava Janes (below) from Sacred Heart Secondary School, Tullamore, Co. Offaly, is pictured with Trinity College Dublin Vice-Provost, Prof Juergen Barkhoff at the celebration of Entrance Exhibitioners 2019.

Eimear Brogan (below) from Banagher College, Co. Offaly, pictured with Trinity College Dublin Vice-Provost, Prof Juergen Barkhoff and principal, Paddy Scales.

Adam Hanlon (below) from Oaklands Community College, Co. Offaly, pictured with Trinity College Dublin Vice-Provost, Prof Juergen Barkhoff at the celebration of Entrance Exhibitioners 2019.