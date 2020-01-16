A list of candidates running in Laois-Offaly in the general election

The Laois-Offaly constituency will return for the next general election after a brief split for the 2016 vote.

The constituency will return to a five-seater instead of two three-seaters, meaning at least one TD will lose their seat between both counties.

All six TDs elected from both counties elected in 2016 will be seeking re-election. They are Marcella Corcoran Kennedy, Carol Nolan, Barry Cowen, Charlie Flanagan, Sean Fleming and Brian Stanley.

In one party change from that time, Carol Nolan will run as an independent having been elected for Sinn Féin in Offaly in 2016.

One high-profile omission from those running for election this time is Independent Offaly councillor John Foley who has stood in the last three national votes. He picked up 4,200 first preference votes in 2016.

John Leahy will run as an Independent having failed to win election as the leader of Renua in 2016.

The confirmed list of candidates standing in the Laois-Offaly constituency is:

Deputy Marcella Corcoran-Kennedy (Fine Gael)

Deputy Charlie Flanagan (Fine Gael)

Deputy Barry Cowen (Fianna Fáil)

Deputy Sean Fleming (Fianna Fáil)

Cllr. Peter Ormond (Fianna Fáil)

Pauline Flanagan (Fianna Fáil)

Deputy Brian Stanley (Sinn Féin)

Senator Pippa Hackett (Green Party)

Stephen Tynan (People Before Profit)

Noel O’Rourke (Renua)

Cllr. Ken Smollen (Irish Democratic Party)

John Daly (National Party)

Deputy Carol Nolan (Independent)

Cllr. John Leahy (Independent)

Voters across both Laois and Offaly can vote for the above candidate. Five of the above candidates will be elected. The general election takes place on February 8.