Weather forecast for Christmas Day - latest forecast from Met Eireann

In it's latest weather forecast for Ireland, Met Eireann has given an update on what to expect for the weather on Christmas Day.

In the forecast, Met Eireann states, "Current trends suggest high pressure will build towards Ireland for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day with an increased likelihood of dry, chilly and settled weather."

Meanwhile Accuweather is forecasting a dry day for Christmas Eve with temperatures reaching 7 degrees with temperatures falling overnight on Christmas Eve. The current forecast for Christmas Day is for a cloudy but cold day with temperatures reaching 5 degrees.