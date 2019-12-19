Warning of heavy rain and possible spot flooding this evening and tonight

A forecaster has warned of heavy rain this evening with falls of up to 20mm possible in places.

Cathal Nolan of the Midlands Weather Channel states that a band of heavy rain is affecting the eastern half of the country in a line from Cork City to Belfast, with some heavy pulses of rain through Dublin and other eastern coastal counties as well.

He adds that some spot flooding is likely on the roads this evening and tonight, and extra care is required when driving, especially so during the rush hours with extra numbers on the roads.

Rainfall total during this evening and early tonight will range between 10-20mm in places.

According to Met Eireann, the rain will gradually break up into showers early tonight, before clearing northwards overnight. Drier, clearer intervals will follow from the south, with mist and fog developing widely. Areas of dense fog are likely, particularly in central and northern parts, as winds inland fall off light variable. Turning rather chilly also with lows of -1 to 4 degrees, coldest in Munster and south Leinster where skies are likely to be clearest with patchy frost.