STORM WARNING: Forecaster issues updated warning as stormy conditions approach Ireland

A weather forecaster is warning of gale force winds and heavy rain right across Ireland on Wednesday.

In his latest update, Cathal Nolan of the Midlands Weather Channel states that the weather looks set to take a turn for the worst over the coming twenty four hours as we lose the relatively cold and settled weather and instead see a return to much milder though much wetter and windier weather.

He states that Tuesday's conditions will remain pretty dry and bright right across the country, however it will feel very cold, with frost and some icy patches persisting in some shaded areas. Frost and ice will return around nightfall making for some dangerous driving conditions on rural untreated roads.

Increasing cloud and rain will become persistent and heavy right across the country tomorrow (Wednesday) with gale force winds, and perhaps storm force winds for a time off the southwest and west coast with weather warnings in place for winds possibly in excess of 120 km/h along the south, southwest and western coastlines. Elsewhere winds will gust to between 80 and 100 km/h.

Heavy rain is also likely with accumulations of between 20-35 mm widely across much of Munster and south Leinster, with 40-60 mm likely on the mountains of Munster. Elsewhere totals of between 10-20 mm seem likely with some localized flooding possible, especially through Munster and south Leinster.

Becoming somewhat drier and more settled during Thursday and Friday, though heavy rain may clip the east coast for a time on Thursday. However further unsettled conditions are likely during Saturday and Sunday.