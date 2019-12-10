Battle lines drawn for dramatic Offaly GAA Convention tonight

There are set to be contests for a number of key positions at tonight's Offaly GAA Convention making this the most eagerly anticipated gathering of the GAA in Offaly for a number of years.

Topping the list is the contest between Tommy Byrne and Michael Duignan for Chairperson.

Gracefield man Byrne, in his second stint in the role, will be challenged by the former All Ireland winner and RTE pundit.

Both have been making their pitches to the 41 clubs in person, on the airwaves and in print in recent weeks but the ultimate decision will be made at Convention this evening.

What adds even more drama to the night is the fact that there could be many changes to the voting for other positions when either the incumbent or the challenger is elected to the post of Chairperson.

As it stands, there will also be a contest for Vice Chairperson with three names in the running. Incumbent Niall Gleeson is being challenged by Edenderry's Colm Cummins (part of the Michael Duignan team) and Rhode's James Murphy.

Gleeson is also nominated for Assistant Secretary where he will contest the position with Pauric Pierce who currently holds the role.

Dervill Dolan, another potential newcomer to the County Board and another of the Duignan team, is nominated for Treasurer and Assistant Treasurer where he is set to challenge incumbents Jimmy Hogan and Brian Flynn respectively.

The other election on the night will see former All Ireland referee Brian Gavin, who rounds out the quartet of Duignan challengers, take on incumbents Dolores Slevin and Joe Higgins for a position as Leinster Council Representative.

In the other positions, the outgoing members of the Executive are unopposed.

NOMINATIONS FOR 2020 OFFALY GAA CONVENTION

Chairperson: Tommy Byrne (Gracefield) (Outgoing); Michael Duignan (Durrow)

Vice Chairperson: Niall Gleeson (Kilcromac/Killoughey) (Outgoing); Colm Cummins (Edenderry); James Murphy (Rhode)

Secretary: Pat Horan (St Rynagh's) (Outgoing)

Assistant Secretary: Pauric Pierce (Raheen) (Outgoing); Niall Gleeson (Kilcromac/Killoughey)

Treasurer: Jimmy Hogan (Birr) (Outgoing); Dervill Dolan (Clara)

Assistant Treasurer: Brian Flynn (Ferbane) (Outgoing); Dervill Dolan (Clara)

PRO: Mary Dunne (Ballyfore) (Outgoing)

Central Council Representative: Paddy Scales (St Rynagh's) (Outgoing)

Leinster Council Representatives (2): Dolores Slevin (Kilcromac/Killoughey) (Outgoing); Joe Higgins (Tubber) (Outgoing) Brian Gavin (Clara)

Cultural Officer: John Moloney (Tullamore)

Coaching Officer: Martin Cashen (Carrig/Riverstown)