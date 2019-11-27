Vehicle seized in Midlands after driver produces fraudulent insurance cert
Pictures: Twitter An Garda Síochána @GardaTraffic
Gardai in the Midlands seized a vehicle that had a fraudulent insurance certificate and they also detected another driver exceeding the speed limit by 38 kilometres per hour.
According to the An Garda Síochána's official Twitter account @GardaTraffic, Longford Roads Policing Unit stopped a vehicle earlier today and the driver produced a fraudulent insurance certificate from an insurance company that ceased trading in 2011.
The vehicle was seized and the driver will appear in court at a later date.
They also detected a motorist travelling at 118 kilometres per hour in an 80 zone and a fixed charge penalty notice was issued.
They urged drivers to slow down and to arrive alive.
