Vehicle seized in Midlands after driver produces fraudulent insurance cert

Gardai in the Midlands seized a vehicle that had a fraudulent insurance certificate and they also detected another driver exceeding the speed limit by 38 kilometres per hour.

According to the An Garda Síochána's official Twitter account @GardaTraffic, Longford Roads Policing Unit stopped a vehicle earlier today and the driver produced a fraudulent insurance certificate from an insurance company that ceased trading in 2011.

The vehicle was seized and the driver will appear in court at a later date.

They also detected a motorist travelling at 118 kilometres per hour in an 80 zone and a fixed charge penalty notice was issued.

They urged drivers to slow down and to arrive alive.

Longford Roads Policing unit detected a motorist travelling at 118 KPH in an 80 zone Fixed Charge Notice issued.#ArriveAlive #SlowDown pic.twitter.com/zEWZfPLoHf — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) November 26, 2019