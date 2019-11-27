Vehicle seized in Midlands after driver produces fraudulent insurance cert

Offaly Express Reporter

Reporter:

Offaly Express Reporter

Email:

news@offalyexpress.ie

Longford gardaí seize vehicle after driver produces fraudulent insurance cert from firm that ceased trading in 2011

Longford gardaí seize vehicle after driver produces fraudulent insurance cert from firm that ceased trading in 2011 Pictures: Twitter An Garda Síochána @GardaTraffic

Gardai in the Midlands seized a vehicle that had a fraudulent insurance certificate and they also detected another driver exceeding the speed limit by 38 kilometres per hour.

According to the An Garda Síochána's official Twitter account @GardaTraffic, Longford Roads Policing Unit stopped a vehicle earlier today and the driver produced a fraudulent insurance certificate from an insurance company that ceased trading in 2011.

The vehicle was seized and the driver will appear in court at a later date.

They also detected a motorist travelling at 118 kilometres per hour in an 80 zone and a fixed charge penalty notice was issued.

They urged drivers to slow down and to arrive alive. 