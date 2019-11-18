Offaly man named political journalist of the year

Ferbane native Kevin Doyle had cause for celebration last week when he was named 'Political Journalist Of The Year' at the Newsbrands Ireland Journalism awards.

Writing on social media afterwards, Kevin said: "Awards mean nothing, but let’s be honest, I’m chuffed to be Political Journalist of the Year, and we won the first-ever Newsbrands Podcast Award. Thanks to everyone for the nice messages."

Kevin is the political editor of the Irish Independent and has covered some of the big political stories of the last 12 months, including the Maria Bailey insurance claim saga.

The Irish Independent was the first to report on the story.

Indeed, Kevin was also celebrating when 'The Floating Voter,' of which he is a part for the Irish Independent, picked up the coveted podcast award.

Kevin works on the show with his colleagues Philip Ryan and Gavin Hennessy.