Met Éireann issues Status Yellow warning issued for five counties

Met Eireann has issued a status yellow rainfall warning for Dublin, Kildare, Louth, Wicklow and Meath.

The national forecaster said: "Spells of heavy rain at times. Some spot flooding possible." 

The rainfall warning is valid from 6pm tonight, Wednesday, November 6, to 9pm on Thursday, November 7. 