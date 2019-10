Looking for a job or a change of job. Here are five jobs available in Offaly today.

Sales Assistant - Mangan's Centra - Edenderry

Mangan's Centra are looking for a sales assistant to join their award winning team.

For more details on this job CLICK HERE

To advertise a job on the media platform in Offaly with the largest reach, contact Emer via e-mail: emer.egan@offalyexpress.ie