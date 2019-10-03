The calm before the storm - When will Storm Lorenzo impact Offaly?

Status Yellow - Rainfall warning for Connacht, Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan and Donegal

Spells of heavy rain at times today and tonight will result in some flooding.

Valid: Thursday 03 October 2019 09:00 to Friday 04 October 2019 06:00

What about Offaly?

Offaly will avoid the worst of Storm Lorenzo. As the storm tracks the west coast on Thursday afternoon, Offaly will notice an increase in wind speed, more than likely less than 50km/h.

The worst effects of the storm on Offaly will be late on Thursday and in the early hours of Friday night when the storm turns easterly from Donegal, tracks and weakens across Ireland.

There remains the risk of hazardous driving conditions and fallen trees in Offaly due to the existing saturation of soil and heavy foliage on trees.