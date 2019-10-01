Met Eireann issues Weather Advisory as Hurricane Lorenzo tracks towards Ireland

Met Eireann has issued a Weather Advisory for Ireland as Hurricane Lorenzo tracks towards Ireland.

While not yet a full Weather Warning, Met Eireann states that there it a high probability that Storm Lorenzo will track close to or over Ireland later on Thursday and early Friday, giving high seas, severe winds and heavy rain. Weather Warnings are expected to be issued on Wednesday.

The weather forecast for Thursday from Met Eireann says there is a high probability that Hurricane Lorenzo could track close to or over Ireland in a weakened form, bringing strong winds, southeasterly initially, veering westerly and strengthening further, with a risk of severe winds developing later Thursday and Thursday night, depending on the track. Spells of rain also, with high seas and swells. However, the details of the forecast may change.

Current indications are that conditions will quickly improve on Friday with winds veering northwesterly early on and becoming mostly moderate during the morning. Becoming mainly dry also, with maximum temperatures in the mid to high teens.