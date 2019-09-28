Laois-Offaly gardaí board commuter trains to prevent crime

Gardaí from Laois, Kildare and Offaly have boarded commuter trains to curb anti-social behaviour.

An operation was run during the week by Divisional Community Policing from Laois/Offaly Division, together with Kildare and local Gardaí, supported by Garda Reserve Officers, and assisted of Irish Rail.

Gardaí travelled on selected commuter trains from 6.30am on Monday– to prevent and detect anti-social behaviour, criminal activity and drug transportation.

Local Gardaí also patrolled the train stations with a particular focus on the prevention of bicycle theft. There will be a particular focus on students returning to college.