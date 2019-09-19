Ireland Weather: The remnants of a Hurricane Humberto could be on the way next week

Ireland could get hit with the remnants of a Hurricane in the coming days as the Ploughing narrowly escapes the brutal weather. 

According to www.carlowweather.com, while we enjoy glorious weather in Ireland this week, Hurricane Humberto has become a major Category 3 hurricane and is currently heading for Bermuda.

Carlow forecaster Alan O'Reilly added: "But we may see the remnants of it here early next week."

As this forecast map from the National Hurricane Centre in America shows, Hurricane Humberto is expected to weaken but it will track across the Atlantic Ocean towards Ireland.