Offaly gardaí and GAA players to battle it out in charity quiz

A group of Offaly gardaí and GAA stars are getting set to pit their wits against one another for a great cause.

A quiz in aid of Offaly Domestic Violence Support Service in Tullamore has been organised for October 4 in the Old Harbour Bar, Tullamore at 8.30pm.

It will be an Offaly themed night culminating in a quiz between Tullamore gardai and the lads behind ACE recovery in Tullamore. They happen to be Offaly county footballers Anton Sullivan, Cian Donohoe and Eoin Carroll.

The night will promote the Offaly Domestic Violence Support Service and support available there.

Midlands 103 commentator Joe Troy will be the quizmaster and MC on the night.

All welcome and all proceeds go directly to the Offaly Domestic Violence Support Service.