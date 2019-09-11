Offaly vet competing for prestigious national Young Entrepreneur Award

The Ireland’s Best Young Entrepreneur (IBYE) National Final will take place this Sunday in Google HQ in Dublin and and Offaly vet is in running for one of the prestigious awards.

The IBYE programme is run by the 31 Local Enterprise Offices (LEOs) in local authorities, funded by the Government of Ireland with the support of the Department of Business, Enterprise and Innovation and Enterprise Ireland.

Dr. Emma-Rose Conroy of Euro Stallions (Ireland) Ltd from Tullamore, will compete for Ireland’s Best Young Entrepreneur National title in the Best Established Business Category. Euro Stallions (Ireland) Ltd are the first EU approved embryo collection centre in Ireland. They also provide breeder and veterinary supplies for equine reproduction including their own in-house developed fertility supplement.

A qualified veterinarian, Emma-Rose was having difficulty sourcing a suitable stallion for her one warmblood mare, with any suitable stallions abroad this proved very expensive. She came up with the idea of Euro Stallions, offering an affordable service of sport horse semen to fellow breeders in Ireland and beyond. In 2019 they established an EU approved stallion semen and embryo collection facility allowing them to export and offer this service to other breeders. www.eurostallions.ie

Orla Martin, Head of Enterprise with Local Enterprise Office Offaly wished Dr. Emma-Rose Conroy the best ahead of the final; “Dr. Emma-Rose Conroy has been an exceptional entrepreneur to work with right through the IBYE process. She has an excellent attitude to furthering her business and that makes our job a lot easier. She is a credit to Offaly and a further example of how the entrepreneurial spirit is alive and well in the Midlands. We wish Dr. Emma-Rose the very best of luck in the National Final and we look forward to continuing to work with her beyond the Final to help her grow her business.”

An Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar, T.D., said: “Our young entrepreneurs are our business leaders of the future; their ideas will help to create jobs and ensure that our economy continues to evolve and grow. We want to encourage entrepreneurship and that’s one of the reasons we’re lowering taxes and extending more social benefits to the self-employed. Congratulations to all this year’s IBYE finalists, who are showcasing the huge wealth of ideas that exist across the Irish start-up sector. This competition, and the recognition it provides, will be the first step for many of you on a long and hopefully successful entrepreneurial road.”

The finalists for this year’s Ireland’s Best Young Entrepreneur include a recent BBC Dragons’ Den participant, an entrepreneur using artificial intelligence drones for river rescues, a serial entrepreneur bringing shopping from your phone to your door, a 19-year-old whose skills learned in transition year now sees her employ 23 people, an entrepreneur using plant based nutrition to combat MS and diabetes and a young woman who is revolutionising the methods by which horses are bred.

The 24 IBYE Finalists for 2019 will be competing for a €100,000 fund across the three categories. The winner of the Best Business Idea will receive a €15,000 investment with the runner up securing a €5,000 investment. The Best Start-Up Business and Best-Established Business winners will receive a €25,000 investment each with the runners up in those categories receiving a €5,000 investment, while the 2019 Ireland’s Best Young Entrepreneur selected from the three category winners will receive an additional €20,000 investment.

The winners of the 2018 Ireland’s Best Young Entrepreneur awards were Conor O’Loughlin of Glofox who won the Best-Established Business and the overall IBYE Award for 2018. Alan Hickey of Vromo (formerly WeBringg) in Fingal, Dublin was the Best Start Up Business winner, while Brendan Boland of Loci Orthopaedics in Galway won the Best Business Idea for 2018.

The Final of Ireland’s Best Young Entrepreneur takes place on Sunday, September at 15 Google HQ in Dublin. For more information on the competition go to www.IBYE.ie and for additional information on Local Enterprise Office supports and programmes go to www.LocalEnterprise.ie