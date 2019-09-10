Popular American band to play haunted Offaly castle gig

Renowned Boston-based roots collective Session Americana have announced a rare visit to Ireland for run of Irish dates from September 28-October 7.

These gigs include the reportedly haunted Leap Castle, Coolderry, near Roscrea on Saturday, September 28.

The tour is to support of their superb new covers set North East.

Featuring interpretations of songs by James Taylor, Pixies, Morphine, Jonathan Richman, Donna Summer and Tom Rush among others, North East is due for release on September 13.

Find out more at www.sessionamericana.com.