'Dangerously defective' vehicle seized en route to Electric Picnic

Gardaí have seized a 'dangerously defective' camper van en route to Electric Picnic in Stradbally.

The vehicle was seized on Thursday by a Roads Policing Unit in Portlaoise.

The owner failed the CVRT on the braking system and electrics on Thursday and yet drove 80km to the picnic. It had also not been taxed for seven years.

The vehicle was seized as dangerously defective.