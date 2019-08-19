Free IT classes to be offered in Offaly libraries

Digitise The Nation are holding free basic IT classes in some libraries in Offaly in September and October.

The classes coming to Ferbane, Banagher, Birr and Tullamore libraries.

A trainer will bring 10 iPads and a Wifi hotspot and teach basic IT classes on how to get online.

FREE DIGITAL SKILLS CLASSES

TULLAMORE LIBRARY

12th, 19th, 26th September & 3rd October 2019

BIRR LIBRARY

11th, 18th, 25th September & 2nd October

FERBANE LIBRARY

3rd, 4th, 5th, & 6th September 2019

BANAGHER LIBRARY

3rd, 4th, 5th & 6th September 2019

Class times 10.30am to 1pm or 2pm to 4.30pm

To book a place, call/text 0877143406 or email digitisethenation@gmail.com

Each person attending these classes will receive 10 hours of free classroom training. Class duration will be 2.5 hours per class.

Class size is 10 people

An iPad will be provided for use during each class or if you prefer you can bring your own device i.e smartphone, tablet or laptop.