Free IT classes to be offered in Offaly libraries
Digitise The Nation are holding free basic IT classes in some libraries in Offaly in September and October.
The classes coming to Ferbane, Banagher, Birr and Tullamore libraries.
A trainer will bring 10 iPads and a Wifi hotspot and teach basic IT classes on how to get online.
FREE DIGITAL SKILLS CLASSES
TULLAMORE LIBRARY
12th, 19th, 26th September & 3rd October 2019
BIRR LIBRARY
11th, 18th, 25th September & 2nd October
FERBANE LIBRARY
3rd, 4th, 5th, & 6th September 2019
BANAGHER LIBRARY
3rd, 4th, 5th & 6th September 2019
Class times 10.30am to 1pm or 2pm to 4.30pm
To book a place, call/text 0877143406 or email digitisethenation@gmail.com
Each person attending these classes will receive 10 hours of free classroom training. Class duration will be 2.5 hours per class.
Class size is 10 people
An iPad will be provided for use during each class or if you prefer you can bring your own device i.e smartphone, tablet or laptop.
