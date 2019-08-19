Offaly people encouraged to get out and support heritage week

Independent TD Carol Nolan has encouraged communities and individuals in Offaly and Laois to take part in some of the wide range of free events that are being organised to celebrate National Heritage Week.

The annual seven-day celebration will continue until next Sunday, August 25. Deputy Nolan was speaking after she attended the blessing of Old Kilbride Cemetery in Clara, an event organised by the Clara Heritage Committee:

“The work undertaken over the course of the last year by the fantastic team in the Clara Heritage Committee demonstrates what this week is all about."

"It is about celebrating and preserving the rich historical and cultural legacy that we have on our own doorsteps often without even being aware of it."

"That is why weeks like this are so important."

"There are dozens of events available to the public in Offaly; everything from Follow the Flyboats at Shannon Harbour, to Craft Skills Days in Tullynisk, Birr and Wildlife Detective events for kids at Clara Bog."

"There are also a range of events in Tullamore, Pallas Lake and Moneygall, to name but a few."

"The same is true for Laois where Laois County Library is hosting a number of talks on various aspects of our shared heritage. There also tours being offered at Emo Court House and Abbeyleix Estate."

"I would encourage everyone who can to go and take some time out to visit one of these events."

"A full list of the huge number of celebrations is available on the National Heritage website where you will find a county by county breakdown of everything that is being organised,” concluded Deputy Nolan.