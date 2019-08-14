€10 million housing development announced for Offaly

A €10.66 million Government-funded housing project has been approved for Offaly.

The major investment was announced by Minister for Housing Eoghan Murphy under the Rebuilding Ireland Scheme on Wednesday, August 14.

The funding will see the construction of 38 new homes at Raheen, Clara.

Cllr John Clendennen welcomed the development and said it adds to Offaly's exisiting home-building efforts.

Offaly County Council are currently working to deliver 171 housing units across the county within the next two years, with another 110 units currently at feasibility/masterplan stage.