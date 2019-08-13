Decision delayed on second phase of Offaly housing development
Offaly County Council has requested further information before deciding on the second phase of a housing development being undertaken by Liam Walsh and Company Limited in Birr.
OCC previously granted planning permission for the first phase, a 16 house development, to the west of McAuley Drive on the Tullamore Road in Birr back in January.
That development consists of 16 houses made up of six three-bedroom, two-storey terraced houses and ten three-bedroom two-storey semi-detached houses.
A total of 22 conditions were attached to the permission including a development contribution of €48,160, all cables will be underground at the time of completion and that all site construction vehicles will be equipped with silencers.
Phase 2 seeks to build an additional 18 two-storey three-bedroom terrace houses on the site. It includes landscaping, an access road through phase 1 and all associated site works.
OCC requested further information on August 6. A decision date has not been specified by the local authority.
