WEATHER FORECAST: Weather forecast for the Tullamore Show

The weather forecast for tomorrow is for rain early in the morning but clearing to give an overcast but largely dry day.

According to the latest weather forecast from Met Eireann, there will be rain in the early hours of Sunday morning but it should clear around 9am according to the national forecaster.

READ NEXT: Traffic management plan and parking arrangements for 2019 Tullamore Show

After that, it is expected to be cloudy and overcast for the rest of the day with temperatures ranging between 15 and 17 degrees.