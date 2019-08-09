Offaly food producers to feature prominently at the Tullamore Show

Before each of Neven Maguire’s demonstrations for Bord Bia at the Tullamore Show this Sunday, artisan food producers from Offaly will take a few minutes to introduce their products to the audience.

The demonstrations will take place at 11.00am, 12.30pm and 2.15pm.

Mossfield Organic Farm from Birr will tell people about their award-winning cheese, milk, yoghurt and buttermilk, the expanding market they supply and their international reputation.

Lough Boora farm, which is certified by the Organic Trust Ltd, will showcase their range of organic vegetables which they have been growing and supplying to private customers as well as businesses for over 30 years.

Fergus Dunne from Pigs on the Green in Killeigh will explain to the audience the reason for his organic pork and bacon cuts having great taste and flavour.

Wild Irish Foragers from Shinrone will remind people of the somewhat forgotten tradition of foraging. They will recall many ways in which those wild foods can be used or cooked for either immediate use or for longer term storage.

Some of the above will also be selling their produce at the show and details of their location will be available on the day.