WEATHER FORECAST: Latest weather forecast for the Tullamore Show

The latest weather forecast from Met Eireann for the Tullamore Show on Sunday is for a largely cloudy but dry day.

The weather forecast is for Sunday from Met Eireann (see picture below) is for rain overnight and in the early hours of the morning. However Met Eireann is forecast that rain will clear before the Tullamore Show opens and after that it will just be cloudy and overcast for the day.

Temperatures will be in the mid-teens throughout the day and it will be less humid than recent days.

